We didn’t have room in the Progress-Argus this week, nor last, to give local service and religious groups credit for all the cheer and financial help they provided this Christmas. A small toddler might be confused by so many Santas giving away so many books, bikes, food and toys, but I think it was wonderful.
And in our little giving town of Jackson these caring acts are not just at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The city of Jackson and the Sheriff’s Department don’t just do Can-a-thons and Christmas toy programs.
The Summer Smart Lunch; Smart Kids and Weekend Backpack programs are supported by many Jackson churches and charities throughout the year.
Rotary may do no more than other local service organizations, but club President Lee Williams does a great job of letting the community know what Rotary is doing in the field — all year long.
The Christian Emergency Relief Foundation (C.E.R.F) works From January through December to help men and women get back on their feet. And it needs donations and volunteers all year long, as well.
And there are many more wonderful agencies and groups that deserve our recognition and thanks.
And they need our help.
For years I have been a substitute Meals on Wheels deliverer. Meals on Wheels is part of the Senior Center program, which is also a part of Butts County Leisure Services. Crissy Crabtree and her staff have many good things going on over at the Senior Center.
My husband had a Meals on Wheels route for years and occasionally I would go with him, or others. Recently, when I was called to help deliver meals, I realized anew that these worthy programs that do so much good do not totally fill in all the gaps in the lives of the frail and elderly.
Many long for more than a hot meal. They want and need attention and a listening ear. They want to tell someone about the new picture on the wall their grandson painted or the family photograph a daughter sent in the mail.
So I went into a home in the way prescribed. I went in to loud music, the loud music of the severely hard of hearing. I waved and pointed at my meal and mouthed “Meals on Wheels.”
But he hopped up and waved back at me. Quickly stowing the meal, he asked me to help him out a minute. Well, this is problematic. We are not supposed to give help — we are not trained and may cause more problems than we help.
I answered loudly, “Well, let’s see.”
And he laughed. “That’s the problem. I can’t see to plug in my leaf blower.” His deck was full of leaves, but he had found the leaf blower in the shed. However, even using his fingers to find the outlet he couldn’t see at close range well enough to plug it in. He wielded the leaf blower for me and showed me that he could manage it.
I thought it might be all right to just plug in a leaf blower; he would have to turn it on.
Even so, I cringed while I was connecting to the current — I expected it to blow up on me since I was breaking the rules.
But at that moment, I was not just an agency volunteer. I became a neighbor.
I believe neighborliness is the pinnacle of volunteerism.
At the next house I waited patiently while lots of double locks were undone from the barred door. I could hear the guard dog barking in the fenced back yard. And the older lady wanted to talk to me about her security. I just listened and nodded, like a neighbor might have.
Meanwhile, at the next house, my fellow Meals on Wheels deliverer turned into a neighbor, as well, grabbing a broom and sweeping the thick leaves off the porch. It only took her a minute, but it would have taken the client much time and effort.
From nursing homes to senior centers to government programs, to social and religious ministries, paid and volunteer staff do a great job serving others, of making a real difference in the lives of many, all year long.
However, it is up to the rest of us to provide the neighborly touch. It is up to us who are not in the helping professions to do our part as well, not just giving, but doing.
I can’t solve the housing crisis nor the hunger crisis. I can’t cure disease.
But I can read to someone, I can listen to someone, I can check on someone.
I can help someone have a better year, next year.
And in the process, I might become a better someone as well.