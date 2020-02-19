When I was a little girl I attended Holsenbeck Elementary School in Barrow County. It was a four-room school for nine grades, and then it was a six-room school for eight grades. And we had outdoor toilets until I was in the eighth grade.
So when I read in the “History of Butts County” – yes, I read it for pleasure — that a Settle connection, Mary Will Carter, had married Richard Holsenbeck, from Jasper County, I knew I had to make a pilgrimage to his grave.
I wondered if I would feel a connection to this dead man, this pile of bones who might or might not have been kin to the Mr. Holsenbeck who gave the land for my elementary school and who was also Barrow County’s first school superintendent.
On a bright, windy day in late January, I took my peanut butter sandwich in hand and ate it as I walked from my office to the City Cemetery. I had looked up the plot where Richard Holsenbeck has lain for 46 years in the “Butts County Cemetery Book,” a magnificent and important tome compiled by an intrepid group who can never be thanked properly nor enough.
I went to the numbered section and counted the rows, and he was not there. So I tromped back to Joy at City Hall, and she showed me on the map on her wall where I had gone wrong.The next pretty day, I went back.
Meanwhile, I had attended a Historical Society meeting where the Lower Creek Chief Vonnie McCormick had noted that cedar trees were sacred to the Creeks. The Creeks (Muscogee) believed that cedar is a special tree and that the aroma of the cedar tree is the breath of God. And cedar trees are evergreen, symbolic of eternity and God.
Jackson City Cemetery has beautiful cedars and magnolias.
I understand that trees are problematic in cemeteries — though I don’t feel as comfortable in the modern flat burial grounds that are easy to mow. And I remember the many workdays of my youth when we dragged the hickory and oak limbs and raked the acorns and leaves from the sandy graves of my great-grandparents. I know that roots disrupt tombstones. But I believe having trees in a cemetery is worth the extra work, especially when it is not I doing the work.
On my second trek to Mr. Holsenbeck’s grave, I noticed that one cedar tree had been cut down. I figured it was dead. The fragrant shavings all around the flat stump certainly felt like the breath of God.
Many of the cedars in the cemetery are old and declining, but I wondered if the city has a plan to replant them? Joy didn’t know, but she knew that the Arbor Day committee is planting trees in the cemetery on Friday, Feb. 21.
The pleasure and health-giving qualities of trees benefit both the living and the dead apparently. And especially to those living who visit the dead.
Eventually, I stood over the flat slab whereon was engraved Richard Holsenbeck’s name. Lying on the concrete was the skeleton of a magnolia leaf. No green, just brown ribs. I sat and stood and thought and tried to feel a connection between this Mr. Richard Holsenbeck and my Mr. Holsenbeck. But all I could channel was a mental image of my little school sitting atop its hill, with me and my classmates busy within and without.
Perhaps Richard had called me here in Butts County to remember my days in Barrow County. To remember and write down my memories of my days at Holsenbeck and the teachers who formed me, lest these wonderful, worthy people be lost.
We owe a great debt to our past. To those who came before and taught us and took risks to build cemeteries and roads and courthouses. And I am thankful to those who work to preserve their work. And maybe I should add my few words in black and white.
And we are all called to participate in the Arbor Day ceremonies and to help to plant more trees in public places — including cemeteries.
The city of Jackson will host its annual Arbor Day Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m., while Flovilla will host their ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Flovilla Cemetery.
