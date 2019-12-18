People ask me: “Who goes back to work at your age?”
And I answer: “Crazy people, I guess. I don’t know. But it seemed like something interesting to do.”
Well, they say, “How do you like your new job?”
I like my new job. Things are always hopping here at The Jackson Progress-Argus. Our computers are humming and the phones are ringing. People come in with questions about subscriptions, advertisements, legals or obituaries. I love being uptown and talking to folks, reminiscing with Loy Hutcheson, speaking a sentence or two with Russ Crumbley and Clifford Marshall, checking in with Marcy Seleb and Betsy Biles.
But mostly I love writing about all the good, hardworking people in the community. I love telling the stories of our county.
My biggest problem has always been meeting deadlines. It takes a bit of sweat and energy to get stories written, cut, edited, polished and posted in the time allotted.
My second biggest problem is what to wear. I mean, sweatpants and bathrobe don’t work when my place of business is next door to the police station and across the street from Municipal Court. Some judgmental Judge Judy type might note my less-than-professional appearance and start yelling. Moreover, I represent a venerable organization. Martha Jones and Carolyn Cook are looking over my shoulder from above.
Somehow I must make my three good outfits stretch over a four-day work week.
People say to me, Are you going to save the Prog-Arg? Are you going to revitalize/ rejuvenate our paper? They remind me that the paper is thinner and smaller. They complain about the canned stories and the features with no local connections. The answer to those questions is another question. Are you going to help me?
Newspapers are losing pages, losing ads, and going out of business all over the world because we all get our news from multiple sources these days. The city and the county both make use of the internet to post rules and news. Even funeral homes post obits online.
And even I — grandmother that I am — get a great deal of news from my phone. I check the weather on my phone. In fact, if I were in charge of the content of the Progress-Argus I would stop running the weather/almanac as a weekly feature. I would fill that space with stories about city workers or business or church people.
I have been debating with Larry Stanford and my husband that the JPA should drop, “News of 30, 40 or 50 years ago.” They don’t agree. What do you think?
We could put a weekly Meet Your Neighbor feature there. I have only lived here 45 years. I am not a native, yet I think I should know everyone. There are whole subdivisions full of families from Jackson Lake to Towaliga with whom I have no connection. Who are those people? They must have great stories!
The Progress-Argus is not ever going to be again the gossipy newspaper it was in the ’50s and through the ’80s, where we kept up with who had Sunday dinner with whom and who drove to the mountains or to a play in Atlanta and who was present when “A good time was had by all.” Our community is different and our readership is different. A local weekly newspaper cannot be immediate, even though our myjpa.com website does a pretty good job. But it can be informative and interesting, full of pictures and stories and brief notes about community activities. We can do longer features when they are warranted.
We want to know about your recitals and revivals, your grand openings and fundraisers. We want your Letters to the Editor about the new sidewalks and the truck bypass. We want pictures from Little League, garden clubs, Scouts, and dance studios. I want information and human interest stories from our African-American communities, from Jackson Lake, Flovilla, Jenkinsburg, Towaliga and Indian Springs.
But we can’t be everywhere. So call us with news tips and story ideas. Send us your best shots. We will do our best in our limited time to fill as many inches as we can with your stories, with stories that are engaging to you.