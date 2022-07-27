My front yard is the only one on my street with a ditch. Well, there is one other house, but its ditch is part of the woods that drain on down to the creek.
I have decided to embrace my ditch, glorify it with ditch memories and dreams, and let it be a real ditch. Or a poetic ditch.
Most of my citified neighbors, at some point, put in culverts and drainage fields and planted their green grass right up to the edge of the street, making their lawns level and easy to cut. We have resisted this modification. One part of the we because of the cost. The other part of the we (me), loves my ditch as representative of all ditches worthy of exploration, mud stomping, leaf kicking and critter hunting.
Recommended for you
What’s the worst movie you’ve ever seen? Bet there’s one far worse on Stacker’s list of cringe-inducing box office bombs so bad they’ll fascinate you. Click for more.
My ditch is neither smooth, green nor even. It undulates, deep and shallow, deep and shallow. It harbors potholes, patches of gravel, and large roots from old pines nearby. Its best most ditchy feature is a gouged-out red clay bank on the house side, facing the road. A sunny bank where not even moss will grow.
For many years after my husband’s knees began to fail him, it was my job to “cut the ditch.” My husband still used a riding mower to mow the weeds, dingle dangles and patches of centipede that passed for our lawn.
To “cut the ditch,” I first had to pick up sticks, litter, pinecones, big rocks and matted leaves. Occasionally, a dead animal. Next, I had to half squat and push the mower over the rough, uneven ground, walking slanted and sideways. It was labor intensive, but didn’t take very long.
When I neglected my ditch cutting job for a few weeks because of a temporary ailment, my neighbor Bruce pushed his mower right on over. We didn’t ask; he didn’t offer. He just did it. Whenever he cut his lawn, he cut our ditch. Hank still got most of the yard with the riding mower, but Bruce cut our ditch.
He still cuts it.
Bruce has a beautiful lawn with soft, fine-leafed, Irish green grass. If moss or weeds encroach, he resods immediately. He mows his yard carefully and frequently, and wouldn’t allow a brute of a riding mower on his patch. And now he shares his careful labors with our unworthy ditch.
I am thankful for his chivalry and neighborliness, his kindness to the elderly. (He also chivalrously ignores me when I weed flower beds in my granny gown early on Saturday mornings.)
But I am planning a new ditch strategy. I am planning to abandon culverts and groupthink.
I am going to plant my ditch with Queen Anne’s lace, morning glories, orange lilies, golden rod, and sumac. I am going to plant and nurture a stand of bright pink thrift on the muddy red bank. I will let broom straw and wild grass go to seed and welcome the birds. I will plant a thistle to honor my Scottish heritage. I will hope for some wild plums.
Passers-by will slow down and gawk. Terrapins and toads and rabbits will bless me with visits. Maybe Bruce will thank me.
I realize that my chosen plants are mostly non-native, but they are familiar and easy to grow. And I have come to believe that it is very important, in 2022, that we have plenty of growing things around us.
The book on my nightstand right now is a study of George Orwell by Rebecca Solnit. Eric Blair, whose pen name was George Orwell, died at 46 having lost his health in the fight against poverty and injustice. He worked in coal mines and lived in tenements to gather data to be able to write honestly about the lives of the common man. He fought in the Spanish Civil War and reported for the BBC during World War II. Hitler and the rise of totalitarianism frightened Orwell, and the result was two insightful satirical novels, “Animal Farm” and “1984.”
In a series of essays, Solnit tries to reconcile the public political activist with the equally passionate farmer and gardener. She goes to visit the roses that Orwell planted in 1936, their descendants still thriving at his tiny farm in England. Standing under the trees that Orwell stood beneath, admiring the roses that he planted, Solnit concludes that Orwell believed as she does that “If war has an opposite, gardens might sometimes be it.”
And drug wars, culture wars, intolerance, military invasions, carjackings, graft, arguments and senseless shootings are all around us. We need the peace of a garden, a meadow, a forest.
Even a roadside ditch garden.
I will do my part. If I can convince my husband and my neighbor Bruce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.