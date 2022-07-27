My front yard is the only one on my street with a ditch. Well, there is one other house, but its ditch is part of the woods that drain on down to the creek.

I have decided to embrace my ditch, glorify it with ditch memories and dreams, and let it be a real ditch. Or a poetic ditch.

Cheryl Hilderbrand is a Jackson writer and educator. Email her at cmhild@bellsouth.net.

