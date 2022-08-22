I try to be a good grandmother. I keep Popsicles on a special shelf in the workshop freezer. I take the grandchildren to movies that scare me into nightmares. I give them what they want for birthdays — money in an envelope.
And most importantly, I try to spend time with them, praise and encourage them. But as they have gotten older, hanging out and talking have become more difficult. They have school, weekend jobs, and friends that take priority over me.
Usually, I can bribe them into a bonding session by taking them shopping or to the beach.
I had a wonderful grandmotherly role model who took me shopping. Aunt Belle raised Daddy, and she clasped all his children to her heart. I worked at her store every Saturday where she taught me how to read a map, how to knit, weave potholders, work crossword puzzles, and count back change to customers. And she took me to the beach.
So, I thought if Aunt Belle could take me and my cousins and a helpless aunt to the beach all by herself, surely I could take my grandchildren on a bonding trip all by myself. Their grandpa didn’t want to go. Apparently, he bonds with them just fine from his chair. And he is the one who keeps the Popsicles in the workshop freezer.
Aunt Belle made her yearly beach bonding trips before cell phones, before navigational devices, before interstate highways. She knew the way to the beach little town by little town, roadside park by roadside park.
She loaded her Pontiac station wagon with food for the entire week: grits, coffee, Crisco, flour, pork and beans, etc. Sheets and towels were packed in next to the big ham and the pound cake. We looked like the Clampetts.
The first indication that my bonding trip was in trouble came 30 miles from home.
I faltered in Macon, desperately trying to find a way to avoid the half-finished I-75/ I-16 intersection. The one that has been under construction for 25 years; the one that is bumpy and curvy with no clear traffic lines; the one that threatens to become the Spaghetti Junction of Middle Georgia. Cars were speeding by. Merging was impossible. I couldn’t close my eyes. Finally, I gripped the wheel, looked straight ahead and drove as slowly as possible. I told myself it wouldn’t be so bad on the way home, and then immediately decided that on the way home I would detour through Eatonton, Milledgeville and Monticello.
But things became even more taxing. It became apparent that either Aunt Belle was more courageous than I, or having fun is getting harder.
When Aunt Belle took us to the beach, she didn’t make a reservation. She had lived on the coast during WWII and was in touch with former neighbors and friends who “kept cottages.” She would knock on Mrs. Swenson’s or Mrs. Fendig’s door and be handed a key.
I had to download an App, give away my personal information, prove I am not a robot, create an account and enter a password. I had to do it all again to get an access code to my rental, a gate code into the rental complex, and another code to get into the pool. To get back into the complex from the ocean I needed still another code.
I don’t remember numbers well. I can recite long poems, and sing all the stanzas of several hymns without even glancing at the hymnbook, but I don’t do Facebook mainly because I don’t like messing with passwords. I have one password that I can remember, and if it is suggested that I need to upgrade my password, I just quit using that site.
Gate codes are a problem. To # or not to # To # before the number or after the number? And my arms are too short to reach the keypad, so I have to open the door and half stand, and I take too long, and get shut out of the gate and have to start again, or have to back up with someone behind me. And then I get tickled until somebody, a son, or a granddaughter says, “Good grief. Move over,” and they get us on through the gate.
The kids, of course, made fun of me. They quickly memorized the door code, the gate code, the pool code and mastered the television remote while I was still fiddling with the air conditioner. They put the codes on their phones. I relied on slips of paper, hidden in the car and all about my person.
Certainly, I will never be as brave as Aunt Belle. During World War II, she walked out on tiny piers in the dark and climbed up watch towers to spot enemy planes. She carried a black jack and ran lazy workers back on to the assembly line when she worked in the shipyard.
I am wondering if it is not more than a matter of courage. Perhaps there is a certain level of competence required for a modern vacation?
At least I beat them all when we played Jeopardy, Wordle, Spelling Bee and the Mini Crossword.
Games are an important part of bonding, aren’t they?
