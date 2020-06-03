Jackson



Yvette Van Haecke



Mrs. Yvette Poulin Turgeon Van Haecke, age 75, of, Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday May 29, 2020 peacefully in her beloved home on Jackson Lake surrounded by her husband, daughters, and grandchildren.



Yvette was born on Thursday, December 14, 1944 in Pittsfield, Maine to the late Paul Napoleon Poulin and the late May Welch Poulin. She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeannette Brown and brother, Freddie Poulin. Yvette, more often known as Mom or Gram, loved gardening at her house on Jackson Lake, silly word games, reading, pugs, collecting untold amounts of what her daughters refer to as "frou-frou", and above all else, her family.



A graduate of Maine Central Institute (MCI) in Pittsfield, Maine, Yvette worked for 30+ years for BellSouth and AT&T in various roles before retiring in her 50s. She had a sharp wit and silly sense of humor and raised five strong, intelligent, independent daughters. She loved to dance, both with a partner and solo like either Davy Jones of the Monkees or Axl Rose, depending upon your frame of reference. If you ever bore witness to this particular feast for the eyes, you know exactly what we mean. Yvette was Team Mutha to the Atlanta Alouettes hockey team, is considered a second mom to countless of her daughters' friends, and will be sorely missed by many.



Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Newsletter Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning. Manage your lists

Yvette is survived by her husband, John Van Haecke; her daughters and their spouses, Michelle and Jason Reasor, Traci Turgeon, Kimberly Turgeon, Amy and George Ingram, Brianne Turgeon and Sean Patterson; step-children, Jodi Van Haecke, Jason Van Haecke, Ryan Van Haecke; grandchildren and their spouses, Zachary Paul and Amy Burden, Spencer Adrian Turgeon and Chesley Thurman, Jordan Brian and Jamie Turpin; great-grandchildren, Parker Kate Burden, Hudson Burden, Aiden Turpin, Brooks Turpin; brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Theresa Poulin; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



A private family service will be held according to her wishes, with a celebration of life to be held at the lake house at a later date when it's safe for all to do so. In the meantime, well-wishers are encouraged to listen to some Queen or Jimmy Buffet and have a glass of wine in her honor, preferably chardonnay. She'd most definitely want it that way.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to local dog rescue Butts Mutts or Friends of Jackson-Butts County Library, both causes Yvette supported.





Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA is serving the family.

