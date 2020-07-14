Willie "Anne" Compton Smith passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Nursing Home in Crawford, Georgia on July 1, 2020. She was born in Stephens, Georgia on September 10, 1942 to Willie Mae and Thomas Dorsey Compton. Most of her life was spent in Jackson, Georgia where she loved to fish and work on her farm with her devoted husband of 42 years Russell Smith. Anne was preceded in death by her father Thomas Dorsey Compton in 1963, her mother Willie Mae Taylor Compton in 2013, her brother William Weyman Compton in 1995, her son Jimmy Brown in 2001, her brother-in-law Bill Medley in 2019, and her loving husband Russell Smith in 2016. She is survived by her sisters Nita Medley, Evelyn Cowart (Bill), Jennie Sturgis (Tom), and Jo Harrison. Her children are Matthew Brown (Susan), Wendy Smith Ashmore (Scott), and Glenn Smith (Yvette). Anne's grandchildren are Jeremy Smith, Ashley Smith, Jasmine Brown, Renae Brown, Emily Brown Sorrows, Kyle Brown, and Kate Ashmore. She also left behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she adored. Upon completing O'Keefe High School in 1960, Anne worked her early career in Atlanta at the American Lung Association. She retired from the Butts County Tax Commissioners' and Assessors' office where she enjoyed serving the citizens of Butts County. The family would like to thank Quiet Oaks for caring for Anne so lovingly the past few years. A memorial service will be held on November 29 in Lexington, Georgia to honor her legacy. All family and friends will be invited. Please come prepared with a story to tell of Anne's wonderful life. Anyone who knew Anne knew she was fiercely loyal and loving to her family and friends. She enjoyed laughing at a good joke, crafting Christmas ornaments, scratching tickets, working puzzles, drinking a cold Pepsi, eating a tomato sandwich with Duke's mayonnaise, plus baking and traveling with her sisters. Nothing pleased her more than fishing in the morning and hosting a fish fry in the evening. She will leave a lasting impact on many and will truly be missed. Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
