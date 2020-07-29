Jackson, GA Mr. William Scott "Monster" Thomas, age 54 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2020.

Scott was born on Wednesday, September 5, 1965, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late John L. Thomas and Mrs. Kay Louise Durand Thomas. Scott was also preceded in death by his sister, Traci Thomas. Scott served his community as a Firefighter-Paramedic and a Deputy Coroner for Butts County. He was currently working with WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital EMS. His daughter, Tara Grace, was the joy of his life. He was devoted to his work, community, Macedonia Baptist Church, and his family and friends. Scott is survived by his daughter, Tara Grace Thomas; mother, Kay Thomas; brother, Chris Thomas; cousin, Susan & Thomas Kuykendall; numerous co-workers and special friends. A funeral service for Mr. Scott Thomas will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Dr. Lane Sanders, and Butts County Coroner Ralph Wilson officiating. Friends may visit the family prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to United Bank for an account to benefit his 7-year-old daughter, Tara Grace Thomas. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Thomas family.