William Saunders

Jenkinsburg
Mr. William Troy Saunders
William Troy Saunders, of Jenkinsburg, GA passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 after reaching the age of 92. He was surrounded by his beloved family at the time of his death. Troy was born in his family's home on the farm on July 26, 1927 in Jenkinsburg GA to the late Corrie and William (W.J.) Saunders. He married his first love, Betty Enlow Saunders, in 1947 who preceded him in death in 2004. He was fortunate to find love again and married his sweetheart, Donna Saunders in 2005, who he affectionately called Sweetie.
Troy loved his family and passed on his strong work ethic to those he loved. He didn't finish high school, because he knew his father needed him on the farm and he wanted to ensure his younger brother finished his education. After working on the farm, Troy joined the City of Atlanta Fire Department. A hero to many, Troy retired from the Atlanta Fire Department, as an Engineer, after 28 years of service. Following his retirement from the fire department, Troy went to work for the Georgia Building Authority, where he worked for 10 years before enjoying retirement life.
Troy loved the Lord and was a member of Rock Springs Church. In his younger years, Troy loved riding his motorcycles, fishing and camping with his children and grandchildren. As he aged, his love for traveling continued, but he grew to prefer a nice hotel room. He enjoyed collecting die-cast collectables, especially tractors and fire trucks. He was a skilled wood worker and spent many hours in his woodshop. He enjoyed building specialty pieces for his family. Troy's family meant everything to him, and his best days were days spent with loved ones, especially his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who knew him as "Papa." He never missed an opportunity to make sure his family knew that he loved them the most.
Troy is survived by his wife Donna Saunders; daughters Carol Saunders Bargeron, Kathy Saunders Turner, and step-daughter Victoria Betsill Wallace (Josh); grandchildren, John Turner, Ian Bargeron (Laurie), Tania Mencner (Tony), Shane Thompson (Jennifer), Bryan Bargeron (Haley), Stanley Hartman (Brandy), Amanda Brown (Randy), Ashley Chambers (Kyle), Bethany Clay and Julie Clay. Great Grandchildren, Kaylin Gregg (Stephen), Sterling Zimmerle, Makenzie Turner, Ryan Thompson, Joshua Hartman, Erin Thompson, Caleb Hartman, Noah Turner, Rylee Zimmerle, Tevan Hartman, Wade Zimmerle, Turner Brown, Ava Mercer, Brice Bargeron, Troy Brown, Elsie Chambers, Rhett Chambers, Dreyke Bargeron; and Great-Great Grandchild, Amond Gregg; sister-in-law Cheryl Saunders; and son-in-law Wade Turner. All of these he loved deeply.
Troy is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Saunders, Parents, Corrie and W.J. Saunders; children, Linda Argo, and Jeff Saunders; and brother Clay Saunders.
Funeral Services for William Troy Saunders will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of The Rock Springs Church in Milner, Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Jenkinsburg City Cemetery. Those desiring may sign the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Saunders Family.
