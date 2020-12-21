Jackson, GA Mr. William Ronald "Ron" Sutton, Sr, age 78, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away at Southern Grace Hospice on Friday, December 18, 2020. Ron was born on Saturday, August 15, 1942 in Thomaston, Georgia. He was the son of the late Coy Sutton and the late Geneva Bernice Sheppard Sutton. Ron served in the United States Army, was an electrician by trade, and loved to fish in bass fishing tournaments and tinker with fishing rods and reels. He was a member of Cedar Rock Church. Ron is survived by his wife, Marilou Sutton; children, Rhonda McDaniel, Sherry Isaacs, Bill Sutton, and Bryan Medul; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Schofill, and Vickie Hansen. He was preceded in death by his sister Brenda Schofill and brother Clayton Dover. A memorial service for Mr. Ron Sutton will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cedar Rock Church with Pastor Greg Johns officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Biden announces Miguel Cardona as education secretary nominee
- Trump throws Covid relief bill in doubt by asking Congress to amend it
- Kids’ COVID cases rising in Georgia; more vaccine on the way
- Trump announces wave of pardons, including Papadopoulos and former lawmakers Hunter and Collins
- Quick and filling meal served up in a snap with this recipe for Creamy Rice With Roasted Shrimp and Tomatoes
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County man among three people killed in accident Dec. 18
- Meth “mules” plead guilty in 23-kilo bust on I-75 in Butts County
- Homeowners seeking injunction to keep proposed rock quarry from operating
- Georgia sets one day record of confirmed cases while Butts County sets weekly high
- ICU nurse in New York among the first people in the US to get authorized coronavirus vaccine
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County elected officials take oaths of office
- Peter Leary named Acting U.S. Attorney for Middle District of Georgia
- Butts County community mourning passing of Bob Ryan
Images
Videos
Collections
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- Year in review: 100 best movies of 2020
- Best Christmas movies of all time, according to critics
- GIFT GUIDE: Last minute holiday gift ideas
- Classic Christmas songs that are more than 100 years old
- Highest-paid jobs in construction
- 15 unconventional Christmas albums from the past 50 years
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 22
- PHOTOS: SEC Championship Game, Alabama vs. Florida
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson home in Brushy Creek includes barn with upstairs loft
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.