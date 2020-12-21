Jackson, GA Mr. William Ronald "Ron" Sutton, Sr, age 78, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away at Southern Grace Hospice on Friday, December 18, 2020. Ron was born on Saturday, August 15, 1942 in Thomaston, Georgia. He was the son of the late Coy Sutton and the late Geneva Bernice Sheppard Sutton. Ron served in the United States Army, was an electrician by trade, and loved to fish in bass fishing tournaments and tinker with fishing rods and reels. He was a member of Cedar Rock Church. Ron is survived by his wife, Marilou Sutton; children, Rhonda McDaniel, Sherry Isaacs, Bill Sutton, and Bryan Medul; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Sandra Schofill, and Vickie Hansen. He was preceded in death by his sister Brenda Schofill and brother Clayton Dover. A memorial service for Mr. Ron Sutton will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cedar Rock Church with Pastor Greg Johns officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

