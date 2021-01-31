Jackson, GA Mr. William Raymond Smith, age 73, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital. Raymond was born on Saturday, April 19, 1947 in Cullman, Alabama to the late William W. Smith and the late Nancy Jones Smith. Along with his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his brothers, Dalford Smith and Danny Smith. He was a project superintendent for HJ Russell Company. Raymond enjoyed working and loved spending time with his granddaughters. Raymond is survived by his wife of 53 years, Erma Heath Smith; son, Mark Smith; daughter, Julie & Matt Chistian; granddaughters, Morgan Christian and Bailey Christian; sisters, Beverly Waters, Janice Brewer, Kathy Allen; brothers, Denny & Pam Smith, Bill & Terri Smith, James & Lisa Smith; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Raymond Smith will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Smith family.
