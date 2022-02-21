LaGrange, GA Mr. William Owen "Bill" Young, of LaGrange, passed away on February 19, 2022 at the WellStar West Georgia Hospice. Bill was born on September 10, 1938 in Danville, Illinois to the late Myles Clinton Young and Josephine Arnette Young. After graduating from Danville High School, he graduated from Rose Hulman Institute of Technology in 1961 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering (BSME). Before coming to LaGrange, Georgia in 1980, he applied his mechanical engineering knowledge with the major corporations of Bendix, Massy Ferguson and Ford Motor Company (E&F Division), their Industrial Engine and Turbine Operation's Field Sales Manager. His employment in LaGrange included President of Goetze Gasket Company (Germany) and General Manager of LaGrange Plastics Division of Automotive Moulding Company (Detroit). Later, Bill was licensed in both Georgia and Alabama as a Real Estate Agent in 1986 and in Georgia as an Associate Broker in 1989 when he joined the firm of Spinks Brown Durand. He has continued in all phases of real estate and served as the Past President of the Troup County Board of Realtors and six years as Area Governor for Region 6 of the Georgia Association of Realtors. He also served as a 30 year member of the LaGrange Lions Club, a member of the First United Methodist Church since 1960, a member of the Highland Country Club since 1981, served eight years transporting Disabled Veterans to hospitals, served eight years delivering meals to shut-ins for First Methodist Church, and a lifetime member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Men's National Fraternity. He was a dedicated father and husband, a VFR Pilot, an active boater, golfer, and a gin rummy player known as the "Prince".

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Mary Joan Cobb of Sun Prairie, WI, and Sally Sue Koebrich of Champagne, IL. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Morgan Young of LaGrange; daughters, Joni Lynn Krieg and her husband John of College Grove, TN and Natalie Elaine Young Curry and her husband Will of Dublin, GA; grandchildren, Kennedy Krieg, Sydney Krieg, Caroline Madison Curry and one baby granddaughter on the way; step-son, Glenn Ware of LaGrange, GA; numerous nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00 am at the LaGrange First United Methodist Church with Dr. John Beyers officiating. Friends and family will be received following the service in Wesley Hall at the First United Methodist Church. A graveside service is planned for 2:00 pm on March 1, 2022 at the Morgan family site at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, 151 Macedonia Road, Jackson, GA. Dr. John Beyers, Senior Pastor of LaGrange First United Methodist Church will preside. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the LaGrange First United Methodist Church, 401 Broad Street, LaGrange, 30240 or the LaGrange Salvation Army Center, 202 Church Street, LaGrange, 30240.

For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/higginslagrangechapel and also at www.lagrangefumc.org.