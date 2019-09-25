William Martin

Indianapolis, IN
Mr. William Carl "Bill" Martin
William "Bill" Carl Martin, 94, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Mr. Martin was preceded in death by his wife Edna Martin, daughter Linda Leedy, five sisters and one brother.
Mr. Martin was born and raised in Tyler, Texas. After graduating from Tyler High School, he married Edna Phillips in January 1943 and was married for 57 years. In February 1943 during WW II, he joined the U.S. Naval Service and was an Aviation Machinist Mate until December 1945. After an honorable discharge, he worked at Frostmaster Factory in Tyler, working his way up to foreman of the paint division. In 1963, this led Mr. Martin and his family to move to Indiana and work for Ransburg Electro Coating. He then relocated with Ransburg in 1967 to Marietta, Georgia. In 1971, Mr. Martin bought a marina on Jackson Lake which became Martin's Marina. He owned and operated the marina until he retired in 2012. Many remember Mr. Martin in the bait shop encouraging others to try new food or drinks and telling the kids to grab some free bubble gum! He was an active member of the community, serving as Jasper County Commissioner for years. He also served on the Board of Equalization.
Mr. Martin was very proud of being a member of the Masonic lodge. He was a Shriner for over 25 years in the Al Sihah Shrine. Hobbies included getting his commercial pilot's license and the ham radio. He enjoyed golfing and was a longtime member of the Turtle Cove Golf Course. He also enjoyed good food and big band music.
He leaves his companion Jan Schubach, son Carl "Dewayne" Martin, sister LaNelle Dennison, grandchildren Deana Edenburn and Denise Leonard, five great grandchildren and many friends.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM - 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 28, 2019 with a service of celebration at 2:00 PM at Haisten Funeral Home. Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Haisten Funeral Home is serving the Martin family.
