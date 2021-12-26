Barnesville, GA Mr. William "Larry" Burford, age 79, of Barnesville, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Hospital in Griffin, Georgia.

Larry was born on Monday, November 2, 1942 to the late James Curtis Burford and the late Nellie Capps Burford. Larry was a graduate of Jackson High School and he loved farming and his family. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 48 years, Barbara Dean Buice Burford, his daughter Winona Rose Adkerson, brother, Eugene Burford, and sisters Patsy Cronan and Eudora Hart.

Larry is survived by children and their spouses, Denise Bush (Terry), Dean Burford (Melanie), and son-in-law, Eddie Adkerson; grandchildren, Kyle Adkerson, Kristen Adkerson, Kaila Jones (Ethan), Michael Smith (Melissa), Dusty Bush, Carson Burford, and Lindsey Burford; great-grandchildren, Nijah Fambro, Mikayla Hardaway, Michael Hardaway, Katana Jones, and Lee Jones; dear friend, Rene Jones; sisters, Mable Lloyd (Lonny) and Dorothy Kirby (Jay); and a host of extended family also survive.

A funeral service for Mr. William "Larry" Burford will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Noon in the Sanctuary of the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene with the Reverend Heath Miller officiating. The family will greet friends and loved ones one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Barnesville Church of the Nazarene at 744 Veterans Parkway, Barnesville, Ga, 30204.

To make an online condolence, please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is proudly serving the Burford Family.