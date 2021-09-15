Jackson, GA Mr. William Lanier "Doodle Bug" Moss, age 69, of Jackson, Georgia went to be with the Lord at 3:21 A.M. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Lanier was born on Wednesday, July 30, 1952, in Griffin, Georgia to the late W. J. Moss Jr. and the late Betty James Moss. Along with his parents, Lanier is preceded in death by his niece, Joni Washington. He retired after 30 years with Georgia Pacific and then worked for six years with Piedmont Henry as a security guard. Lanier was a member of Cedar Rock Church and a devoted family man. He loved to go camping in the mountains and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan. GO DAWGS! Lanier is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Patty Washington Moss; daughter and son-in-law, Kristy and Chris Williams; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Crystal Moss; grandchildren, Autumn Williams, Brooklyn Williams, Camden Moss, Canyon Williams; brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Lonnie Moss, Timmie and Debby Moss; sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Lewis High; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Danny and Denise Washington, Charles and Nancy Washington, Bruce and Cathy Washington; nephews and spouses, Phil and Amy Washington, Brent and Linda Moss, Christopher and Katie Washington, Cody Moss; nieces and spouses, Brandy Moss, Heather and Josh Thomas, Amanda Jeffers, Brittany and Johnathan Selfridge, Amanda and Chad Bennett, Danielle and Ricky Phillips, Kimberly and Brad Hamby, Annie and Daniel Fain, Katie and Justin Bagwell, Kaylee Freels, Alyssa Freels; great-nephews, Ray Duffey, Ethan Washington, Charlie Washington, Patrick Baker, Nick Baker, Andrew Moss, Hayden Bennett, Roger Stewart, Bo Hamby, Gunner Washington, Isaac Washington, Jake Fain, Landon Moss, Wyatt Washington, Kason Fain, Aiden Walker; great nieces, Alycya Coleman, Ariyah Stewart, Hannah Hamby, Gracie Bennett, Arihanna Stewart, Aubrie Meeler, Charlotte Bennett, Lainey Moss, Scarlett Hamby, Dylann Blaire Hamby; aunts, Gloria King, Gayle Barnes, Hazel King; many cousins and friends. A funeral service for Mr. Lanier Moss will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Greg Johns officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The family requests that those attending the funeral wear their casual Georgia Bulldog or red and black attire. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Moss family.
