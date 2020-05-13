William Gobble

Jackson
William Dallas "Bill" Gobble
Mr. William "Bill" Dallas Gobble, age 84, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Eternal Hope Hospice. He was born on Thursday, June 27, 1935. Bill loves listening to vinyl records and going to yard sales. He was a Proud Veteran of the United States Navy, serving in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Joyce Rogers Gobble; grandchildren, Michael Gobble, Jr., Brandon Gobble; brother, Eugene Gobble; sister, Dorothy Gobble; special friend, Vira Lester. He was of the Baptist faith.
Bill is survived by his children and their spouses, Billy Gobble, Jr., Bobby Gobble, Kimberly Boynton-Austin (Charles), Donna Hammond (Robert), Michael Gobble (Sarah); grandchildren, Bobby Gobble, Jr., Amanda Boynton Whitehead, David Boynton, Krista Hammond, Stephen Hammond, Rayanna Hammond, Shelby Benson; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Bill Gobble will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Gobble family.
To plant a tree in memory of William "Bill" Gobble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
