Jenkinsburg, GA William Gary Ellenburg, age 78, of Jenkinsburg, died Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Greenville, South Carolina to Milford Grey Ellenburg and Audrey Molly Ellenburg.

Mr. Ellenburg is survived by his wife, Annette Ellenburg; sons, William Randy (Lynn) Ellenburg, Donnie Wayne Ellenburg; daughter Cary Ann (Robert) Willoughby; brother, Mike (Hattie) Ellenburg; sisters, Peggy (Derrill) Stephens, Carol Catchings, Connie Ellenburg; 6 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. Interment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Sunday November 29, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the funeral home. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Westside Baptist Church Missionary Projects at P.O. Box 1277 Jackson, GA 30233. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.