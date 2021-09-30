Opelika, AL Funeral Service for Mr. William Delano "Bill" Williamson, 86, of Opelika, Alabama, was held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of Radney Funeral Home. Minister Chris Tidwell and Minister Bruce Green will officiated. Burial followed in the Hillview Memorial Park. The family received friends on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Radney Funeral Home.

Mr. Williamson passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Bethany House. He was born on June 17, 1935 in Butts County, Georgia to Hampton Daughtry Williamson and Jessie Louise Smith Williamson. He was an active member of Tenth Street Church of Christ in Opelika. He loved God and was very involved in the church, serving wherever he was needed. Bill was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid golfer. He was a devoted Auburn fan and a great fan of the New York Yankees. Bill served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged with twenty years of service. Following his military career, he served as a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for eighteen years.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kati Tidwell Williamson of Opelika; sons, William D. Williamson, Jr. of Sanford, FL, Lance A. Williamson (Kathy) of Hoschton, GA and John A. Williamson (Stephanie) of Hoschton, GA; his children by marriage, Christopher G. Tidwell of Dadeville, Stacye Tidwell Collier (Wayne) of Montgomery and Tim J. Tidwell (Amanda) of Norcross, GA; grandchildren, Heather Davis of Milton, FL, Sara Williamson of Orlando, FL, David Williamson of Hoschton, GA, Lexie Williamson of Kennesaw, GA, Daisy Strine of Norcross, GA, Grant Strine of Norcross, GA and Andrew Tidwell of Norcross, GA; brother, Benjamin Williamson (Brenda) of Jackson, GA; sister, Patricia Childs of Orlando, FL; brother-in-law, Bob Prater of Gurugram, India; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maria Civita Williamson; sister, Gloria Prater; brother, Horace Williamson; and a daughter by marriage, Cornelia Tidwell Eddins.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be given to Children's Harbor, One Our Children's Highway, Alexander City, AL 35010 or to Tenth Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 917, Opelika, AL 36803.

Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.radneyfuneralhome.com.

Radney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.