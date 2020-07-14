On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, William Idus Loyd, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 64 following an extended illness. Bill was born January 1, 1956, in Monticello, GA, and attended local schools and Griffin Technical College. Bill served as an EMT with Jasper County Emergency Services for two years before beginning his career with the United States Postal Service. He retired in 2012 from the USPS after a 33 year career. Bill was a man of varied interests and affiliations. Some things he most enjoyed were amateur photography, genealogy, Confederate history, ham radio, storm tracking, fishing and music. He had a passion for cars and an amazing wealth of knowledge about them, and many other subjects, due to his love of reading. Bill loved his church and church family at Park Memorial United Methodist Church in Macon, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was a man of deep faith. Bill considered his family to be his greatest treasure, and is survived by his loving wife of two years, Catherine Hooper Loyd; his son, William James (Will) Loyd and daughter in law, Tiffany; grandsons Forrest, Lucas and Cole; step-sons Sam Snook and Adam Urquhart; and step grandson, Alex Urquhart, as well as beloved friend of almost 50 years, Chris Smith. Bill was predeceased by wife, Cynthia Cox Loyd, parents William (Billy) and Sylvia Gordon Loyd, paternal grandparents Idus and Elizabeth Loyd and maternal grandparents Henry and Martha Gordon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to remember Bill with a memorial gift may do so to: Park Memorial UMC, 5290 Arkwright Road, Macon, Georgia 31210.
