William Albert Al Duke

Katy, TX William Albert Duke III (Al), age 59, of Katy TX formerly of Jackson passed away Wednesday August 19, 2020. He was born on Friday May 12, 1961 in Griffin GA. to the late William Albert (Buster) & Dorothy McMichael Duke.

Al had been employed by Honor Built for the last 6 years and previously employed for 25 by Central Georgia EMC. He was a member of Revelant Church. Al was a 1979 graduate of Indian Springs Academy, he enjoyed spending his time fishing, participating in family activities and attending Church.

Al is survived by his wife Paola Carrero Duke, son; William Caleb Duke, daughters; Amelia and Justin Hatten and Anamaria Carrero, brothers; Mike Duke, Kenny Duke, Larry Duke, and a sister Lynne Duke, and future grandson Jethro Scott Hatten.

Graveside services for William Albert Duke III (Al), will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Jackson City Cemetery, Pastor Mark Einersen will officiate. Family and friends may visit the Funeral Home Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM to sign the guest registry or visit with the family from 12:00 PM until 12:30 PM immediately prior to the service on Wednesday the 26th. Those desiring may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com to leave messages and condolences for the family.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Duke family.

