Milner, GA Mr. Wesley Lamar Lynch, age 78, of Milner, Georgia passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021. Wesley was born on Saturday, November 28, 1942 in Jackson, Georgia to the late Clomer Lynch and Annie Sherrell Lynch. Along with his parents, Wesley was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy Lynch and Brantley Lynch. He was a truck driver for AmeriGas. Wesley enjoyed cooking out, there were many fish fries, working in his yard, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was an ordained minister and spent time reading his bible. Wesley attended Milner Baptist Church. Wesley is survived by his wife of 23 years, Deborah Lynch; children, Carla & Dicky Carreker, Lisa & Ricky Cumbie, Jeremy & Holly Lynch; grandchildren, Jared & Bailey Wilson, Katie & Matt McDaniel, Justin & Jayla Hodges, Evan & Ashley Hodges, Sydney Lynch, Flannery Lynch; great-grandchildren, Harland, Brylee, Brayden, Brenden, Braxden, Hayden, Isabella; siblings, Jimmy Lynch; four additional brothers, 3 additional sisters; several nieces and nephews; special cousins, Wilma & Gary Burns. A memorial service for Mr. Wesley Lynch will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Lynch family.
