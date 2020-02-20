Mr. Troy Thomas Ward, Jr, age 70, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on Saturday, December 10, 1949, in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Troy Thomas Ward, Sr. and Maude Eldora Honea Ward. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, softball, riding his golf cart and camping in the mountains. Troy loved his family dearly. He was a member of Cedar Rock Baptist Church and was a proud Veteran of the United States Army. He was preceded in death by brothers, Ricky Dover and Danny Ward.
Troy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Ward; children and their spouses, Tray and Teresa Ward, Christy Lawson, Dana and Kelly Yielding, and Kristen Reeves; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; special niece, Cindy Crawford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Joslyn Ward, Marvin and Judy Dover; sisters, Tricia Ward, and Bonnie Logan; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Troy Ward, Jr. will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Cedar Rock Baptist Church with Pastor Greg Johns officiating. Friends may visit the family at the church one hour prior to the service and at other times at the home of Tray and Teresa Ward, 3867 High Falls Road, Jackson GA 30233. Flowers will be accepted, however, those desiring may make a contribution to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Ward family.
