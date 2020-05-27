Forsyth
Wanda Wessell
Mrs. Wanda Dianne Ghostlaw Wessell, age 68, of Forsyth, GA, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in her home. She was born on Monday, February 11, 1952, in Toccoa, Georgia, daughter of the late Wayne Fredrick Ghostlaw and the late Georgia Lee Burrus Ghostlaw. Wanda worked as an LPN for over 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, making jewelry, shopping, cooking, and reading. Wanda was a member of Chief Cornerstone Ministries. Preceded in death by brother, William "Billy" Ghostlaw.
Wanda is survived by her husband, David Wessell; sons and daughter-in-law, Mike and Marisol Korink, Bo Korink; grandchildren, Marissa Pope, Summer Lancaster, Manny Marple, Tru Korink, Leland Korink, Justin Korink, and Jason Korink; great-grandson, Cayden Lancaster; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Sharna Ghostlaw; several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service for Mrs. Wanda Wessell will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in Ghostlaw Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Wessell family.
