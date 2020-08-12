Flovilla, GA Ms. Wanda Lummus Watts, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital.
Wanda was born Wednesday, February 9, 1955 in Conyers, Georgia, to the late Clinton C. Lummus, Jr. and the late Lola Ruth Adams Lummus. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her chosen brother, Robert Wilson; 2 biological brothers, and 2 biological sisters. Wanda enjoyed playing cards, making crafts, going to church, and studying the bible. She was a past member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Watts; chosen family; mother, Mae Varnum; siblings, Letha and Ray Kinard, Brenda Ricketts, Grady Wilson, Jr., Lynn and Tommy Bailey; biological siblings; Shirley White, Donna Lummus, Jimmy Lummus, J.C Lummus, Mary Jane Anderson, Marie Warren; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Ms. Wanda Lummus Watts will be Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Darrell Corbin officiating. Interment will follow at Flovilla South Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Friday, August 14, 2020 between the hours of 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Watts family.
