Jackson, GA Wanda Gayle Tatum, 76, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on July 25, 2021, in Jackson Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church on August 14, 2021, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00P.M. Please join the family in celebrating Wanda's life and have your favorite memories ready to share! Wanda was born in Terre Haute, Indiana to William and Harriet Elam on August 10, 1944. She went to Crawfordsville High School and graduated in 1962. She retired from Allstate Insurance in 2009 after 25 years of service and moved from Indiana to Georgia to be closer to family. She received numerous awards while working with Allstate including Honor ring multiple times and having the top Allstate Office in the state of Indiana for several years. She always had a child-like spirit outlook to life and a giving heart. She enjoyed shopping and was very involved in family activities including her grandson's soccer. Wanda is survived by Sharon Kay Tolin (sister), Tammy Schlager (daughter), William Tatum (son), grandchildren: Chelsea Tatum, Ryan Schlager, Tiffany Jones, Emily Tatum and Logan Tatum, and great grandchildren: Willow Tatum, Phoenix Jones, Nova Jones, and Magnus Jones. The family would like to express our appreciation to the wonderful team at Sacred Journey for their help and care during this time. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to the Humane Society in her memory in lieu of flowers. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Tatum family.
