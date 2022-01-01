Jenkinsburg, GA Mrs. Wanda Lee Montgomery Akridge, age 80, of Jenkinsburg, Georgia, went to glory on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Southland Rehabilitation Nursing Home in Peachtree City, Ga.

Wanda was born on Sunday, November 30, 1941, in Cookeville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her father Silas Ethel Montgomery, her mother Sallie Beasley Montgomery, sister Louise Fields, brother Johnny Lefery Montgomery, brother Charles Montgomery, brother S.E. Montgomery jr. and her husband Bill Eugene Akridge. She is survived by her sister Bettye McDaniel of Antioch, Tennessee.

Wanda was of the Baptist faith. She continually studied the Word of God. She enjoyed gardening, loved her animals and was overall a hard worker and was an avid UGA fan.

Wanda is survived by her children and their spouses, Jimmy & Mary Harvey, Billie & the Reverend Michael Flournoy, Bobby Harvey, Greg Akridge, Matt Akridge, Trey Akridge; grandchildren, Shane Flournoy, Melissa Harvey, Vicki Bell Meyer, Brian Bell, Tyler Harvey.

A viewing for Mrs. Wanda Akridge will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson Ga. from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. The "homecoming" service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 A.M. at 167 N. Hwy 41, Barnesville Ga. in Cornerstone Baptist Church. Interment will follow at 2 P.M. in the City of Jenkinsburg Cemetery. Officiating the service will be the Reverend Michael Flournoy.

