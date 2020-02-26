W illiam Weaver

Jackson
Mr. William Luther "Bill" Weaver
William Luther "Bill" Weaver, age 58, passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Autumn Village Assisted Living. He was born on July 5, 1961 on Itazuke Air Force Base, in Fukuoka, Japan to the late Lt. Col. William Luther and Flora Williams Weaver.
Bill lived in Atlanta, GA then Macon, GA for most of his life and has resided at Autumn Village Assisted Living since 2007. He felt loved and included by Rock Springs Church and Towaliga Baptist Church. Bill enjoyed bowling and bingo at Autumn Village, he loved Elvis, taking care of trees and feeding the birds and watching the Braves. He was a 1980 graduate of The GA. Academy for the Blind.
Bill is survived by his sister and brother in law; Carol Weaver Harward and J. Scott Harward, three nieces; Alexandria Harward, Kathleen Harward and Haley Harward, Bill is also survived by cousins Charlene Weaver Karr, Franklin Weaver, Ronald Lane and Martha Ann Woodall. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for William Luther "Bill" Weaver will be held Thursday February 27, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Mr. Rudy Mangham will officiate. A private burial will follow. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home. Those desiring may sign the online guest registry by visiting www.haistenfuneral.com
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Weaver Family.
