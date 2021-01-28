Vivian Rebecca Funderburk Becky Dodson

Flovilla, GA Vivian Rebecca Funderburk Dodson (Becky), age 89, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 26, 2021, at WellStar Spalding Hospital in Griffin, GA. She was born in Flovilla, Griffin GA, January 23, 1932, to the late John and Emma Johnson Funderburk. She was married for over 60 years to Lewis Conner Dodson, who passed away in 2015. She was employed as a Technologist with the State of Georgia laboratory until she began her career as a Mother. Becky will be remembered for her great sense of humor and also as "the best Mom ever." Becky was a proud member of "The 49ers" (Jackson High School Class of 1949) and a graduate of Georgia College and State University where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry. She was a loving, caring softball team mom to many. She will also be remembered for her pimento cheese and for baking delicious pound cake and banana bread. Becky, Conner and family also enjoyed spending time at Jackson Lake with her second family, the Campbells.

She was a lifelong member of the Flovilla United Methodist Church where as a youth she sang in the choir and was later married in this church.

Becky is survived by her daughters Patty Dodson and Alice Dodson; brother Johnson Funderburk and wife, Madelyn; sisters in law Jean Dodson and Sarah Funderburk; as well as nieces, nephew, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents and husband, Becky is preceded in death by her brother and sister in law, Carl & Frances Funderburk, Jr., her brother Cliff Funderburk and her sister-in-law Fee Funderburk.

A private graveside service for Vivian Rebecca Funderburk Dodson will be held in Jackson City Cemetery, Friday, January 29, 2021. Pastor Glen Vogel will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Flovilla United Methodist Church, PO Box 284, Flovilla, GA 30216 or Jackson United Methodist Church, PO Box 1880, Jackson, GA 30233.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Dodson Family