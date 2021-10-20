Jackson, GA Mrs. Vivian Jo VanMeter Minton, age 62, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday October 19, 2021, at her home.

Vivian was born on Sunday, August 16, 1959, in Griffin, Georgia to the late Marvin Thomas VanMeter and the late Shirley Jean McCord VanMeter. Along with her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by her husband, William Jerry Minton; son, Jeff Minton; granddaughter, Dahlia Jo Minton; brother, Thomas Anthony VanMeter. She enjoyed looking at Facebook. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Tiffany Washington and Robert Miller; grandchildren, Bridgette and Jacob, Carrie, Emma, Harley; great-grandchildren, Bentley, Branson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral service for Mrs. Vivian Minton will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 21, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Minton family.