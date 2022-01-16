Virginia Lillian Etherdige Walsingham

Jackson, GA Mrs. Virginia Lillian Etheridge Walsingham, age 80, of Jackson, Georgia passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Virginia was born on Tuesday, October 7, 1941, in Hawkinsville, Georgia to the late Ellis M. Etheridge and the late Mary Thompson Etheridge. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Lewis Edward Walsingham; and son, Rickey Lewis Walsingham. Virginia was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She loved camping and traveling and enjoyed arts and crafts. Virginia is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Roy Bruce; grandchildren, Andrew and Sarah Walsingham, Alyssa Walsingham, Natalie and Derrick Adams; and great-grandson, Waylon Walsingham. A funeral service for Mrs. Virginia Walsingham will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Royster and Reverend Roy Bruce officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Walsingham family.