Virginia Donaldson

Morehead City, NC
Virginia Ann "Ginger" Donaldson (Lee)
Virginia "Ginger" Ann Donaldson, 79, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at home, and in peace, surrounded by her family.
The family will hold a private service locally, with a memorial celebration at a later date in Jackson, GA.
Ginger was born on May 24, 1940 in Bowling Green, OH to the late Garold and Delabel Lee. On December 23, 1960, she married the love of her life, Jimmy Devon Donaldson, and together they raised four children.
Ginger enjoyed many activities and pastimes; she took pride in being a wonderful chocolatier and cheesecake baker, however, caring for her family was the highlight of her life. She and Devon were loyal members of First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, and prior at Stark UMC in Jackson, GA.
Ginger is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jimmy Devon; her four children and spouses, Pamela & Bevin Wall, Christopher & Gretchen Donaldson, Cynthia & Luke Melia, and Amanda Lee Donaldson; as well as nine grandchildren, one great-grandchild, a large and deeply beloved Ohio family, and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made in her honor to Community Home Care & Hospice, 662 W Corbett Ave. Swansboro, NC 28584 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557. (Online Donation Options Available)
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City.
