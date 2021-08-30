Jackson, GA Ms. Violet Lou Howard Mann, age 82, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Violet was born on Saturday, September 10, 1938, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Guy Harris Howard and the late Mattie Lou Bennett Howard. Along with her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lawrence Mann; sons, Howard Keith Mann and Billy Kevin Barnes. She was a devoted member of Cedar Rock Church. She formerly worked at Snapper. Violet enjoyed caring for others. Violet is survived by her grandson and spouse, Allen and Shaina Mann; great-grandchildren, Natalie Mann, Adrian Bramlett, Noah Bramlett, Mila Mann; several nieces, nephew, Guy Cecil Sims; and cousins. A memorial service for Ms. Violet Mann will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Cedar Rock Church with Reverend Greg Johns officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the service there will be fellowship and dinner, at the church, for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a Trust that has been set up for her grandchildren. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Mann family.

