Jackson, GA Ms. Violet Lou Howard Mann, age 82, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. Violet was born on Saturday, September 10, 1938, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Guy Harris Howard and the late Mattie Lou Bennett Howard. Along with her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Lawrence Mann; sons, Howard Keith Mann and Billy Kevin Barnes. She was a devoted member of Cedar Rock Church. She formerly worked at Snapper. Violet enjoyed caring for others. Violet is survived by her grandson and spouse, Allen and Shaina Mann; great-grandchildren, Natalie Mann, Adrian Bramlett, Noah Bramlett, Mila Mann; several nieces, nephew, Guy Cecil Sims; and cousins. A memorial service for Ms. Violet Mann will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. at Cedar Rock Church with Reverend Greg Johns officiating. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the church. Following the service there will be fellowship and dinner, at the church, for friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for a Trust that has been set up for her grandchildren. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Mann family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Trending Videos
Latest News
- ARTHUR CYR: Israel and the United States: Our vital alliance
- The latest on Afghanistan
- Search and rescue mission underway after US Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast
- 7 Black men were executed for an alleged rape in 1951. Decades later, they've been pardoned
- Biden administration closely monitoring supply of medical grade oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients
Most Popular
Articles
- Two young girls reported missing in Monroe County found in Butts County with 11-year-old driving
- All but one of 159 counties in Georgia are classified as red in the Global Pandemic Classification
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Ancient DNA from a teen girl reveals previously unknown group of humans
- Burt Jones kicks off campaign for lieutenant governor before a cheering crowd
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Piedmont Henry dealing with soaring numbers of patients, staffing shortages during current COVID wave
- Jackson holds third clean up day of 2021
- A win is a win, but Jackson's 24-14 victory over Laney wasn't pretty
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Burt Jones Kickoff Campaign for lieutenant governor
- He was EXPELLED! Celebrities who proved good school grades aren't everything
- PHOTOS: Action from the Jackson vs Laney football game on Aug. 27
- Stars behind bars: These celebrities committed CRIMES before finding fame
- PHOTOS: Hurricane Ida devastates Gulf Coast with direct hit
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Cleveland Browns
- Pawsitively adorable: Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- PHOTOS: Steve Earle performs at Sweetland Amphitheater in LaGrange
- GET OUT THERE: Things to do & see this weekend
- PHOTOS: Scenes from the Jackson vs. Ola football game on Aug. 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.