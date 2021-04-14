Griffin, GA Mrs. Viola (Vi) Mercer Hewett, age 84 formerly of Griffin, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

She was born November 11, 1936 in Moultrie, Georgia, a daughter to the late Charles and Liza Mae Mercer. Viola served in the US Army Company C, Second Platoon, Section A Fort McClellan, Alabama before marrying the love of her life of 49 years, Hallis E. Hewett who preceded her in death. Viola worked as an administrative assistant most of her life. She was most proud of her work at the Rice House on the campus of Rice University and her work with the Spaulding County School System in which she retired in 2006. With the SCSS she served as administrative assistant in the superintendent's office and Susie B. Atkinson Elementary School. One of Viola's greatest accomplishments was her work restoring the grounds of the Hawkes Children's Library of Griffin which was used as an administrative building for the Spaulding County School System where she worked.

Viola was a devoted Baptist and lover of cats with a true servants heart. She always said she wanted to meet Jesus at the gates of heaven knowing that she did all she could to help others. She served the lord faithfully and her life was a living example of her favorite bible verse, Isaiah 40:31 - "But those who hope in the lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint."

Viola is survived by her children, Barbara Hilton(Jonathan) of Jackson, GA and Chip Hewett of Griffin, GA; Grandchildren Sarah Barber, Laura Carter(John), Michael Hewett, and Matthew Hewett; Great grandchildren Austin, Claire, Caroline and Amelia; Special nieces and nephews Terresa Johnson, Kermit Walden, David Walden, and Vicky O'neal; Brothers Charles and Waymon Mercer; Sister-in-law Blanche Ray.

A private memorial service will be held at Jackson United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 17th, 2021, at 6:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Viola's name to the Klassy Kats of Butts County cat rescue klassykatsofbc.com.

