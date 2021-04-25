Meansville, GA Mrs. Victoria "Vicki" Byrd Martin Rape, age 74, of Meansville, Georgia passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Upson Regional Medical Center. Vicki was born on Sunday, February 16, 1947 in Athens, Georgia to the late Byrd Martin and the late Alla Lee "Bobbie" Freeman Martin. She was a member of Jackson United Methodist Church and worked at Walmart in Griffin. She and her husband, Jerry, were members of the Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jerry Rape; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Charlene Rape; several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service for Mrs. Vicki Rape will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Jackson United Methodist Church. Friends may visit the family one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Patriot Guard Riders of Georgia's website - http://www.pgrofga.com/ - in memory of Mrs. Vicki Rape. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Rape family.