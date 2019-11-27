Victor Brown

Jackson
Mr. Victor M. "Buster" Brown
Victor M. (Buster) Brown, age 93, of Buster Brown Road, Jackson, GA., Passed away early Sunday morning, November 24, 2019 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was a life-long resident of Butts County born July 11, 1926 to A. G. Brown and Mary Vaughn Brown. Buster attended the Jackson schools. He and his late wife, Jane, were carpenters sold vegetables, owned and operated the BB Deer Cooler, and they sold sausage.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Elaine Brown, daughter and son-in-law, Ibra and Todd Osa all of Jackson; grandchildren, Josh and Verena Brown, Brookhaven, GA, Jared Osa, Jackson, GA, Also great grandchildren, Sebastian Brown, Nathaniel Brown, Jeremiah Brown, and sister Virginia Brown Moss. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Faulkner Brown, granddaughter, Megan Brown and sister, Sarah Brown James.
Buster was a plain spoken man but those who knew him knew that he had a good heart.
Pastor Oliver Cameron will officiate at the graveside funeral service Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Old Bethel Church Cemetery in Butts County. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6-8 PM at Haisten Funeral Home.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Brown Family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.