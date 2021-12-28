Jackson, GA Mrs. Vera Faye Biddy Stodghill, age 80, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Piedmont Rockdale Hospital. Faye was born on Saturday, September 13, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia, to the late Leonard Walter Biddy and the late Alice Kate Evans Biddy. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stodghill; and brothers, Larry Biddy, Sammy Biddy, Danny Biddy. She was a member of Community Church of Praise in Stockbridge and had a prayerful heart. Faye enjoyed going to the beach and mountains and loved camping. She was charitable with her time and resources and always saw the best in people.

Faye is survived by her children, Deborah and Ken Dickey, Kathy and Louis Overby, Bobby and Tina Stodghill, Melanie Stodghill; 4 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Burris; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Faye Stodghill will be held on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 11:00 A.M in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park in Covington. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Stodghill family.