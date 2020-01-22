Veola Campbell

Jackson
Veola Marie Campbell
Mrs. Veola "Marie" Perdue Campbell, age 79, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020. She was born on Friday, March 22, 1940, in Jackson, daughter of the late Edgar Ballard Perdue and the late Rose Katherine Washington Perdue. She loved people, especially her family. Marie spent a lot of her time at the Lunchbox. She was preceded in death by brothers, Max Perdue and Winfred Perdue.
Marie is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Darwin Campbell; children and their spouses, Rose and Jeff Shinholster, Melton and Kristy Campbell; grandchildren, Clint and Lacey Smith, Levi Campbell and his fiance, Nicole McDaniel, Blair and Jeremy White; great-grandson, Paxton Smith; sister, Ioline Cook; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ben and Marie at the Lunchbox.
A funeral service for Mrs. Marie Campbell will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Jackson Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Steve Dudley and Mr. Ralph Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. She will lie in state one hour prior to the service. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Campbell family.
