Tuesday Custer, age 58, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Tuesday was born August 14, 1961 to Anna Gibson Flournoy and Fred W. Flournoy. Tuesday is survived by son Brandon Dean Custer; and daughter-in-law Lynn Custer of Covington, GA; grandsons, Jonathon Dean Custer and Nathon Reed Custer of Covington, GA; sisters, Terry Lynn Chapman (Bill) of Shelbyville, TN, Temme Anne Donegan (Glenn) of Stockbridge, GA, Teresa Joy Brazel (Barry) of Brooks, GA and Tanya Lee Lander (David) of Brunswick, GA; and many loving nieces and nephews. Tuesday was preceded in death by her husband Larry Dean Custer; father Fred W. Flournoy and mother Anna Gibson Flournoy; brother Thomas Gerald Flournoy and brother Tyrone Henry Flournoy. A memorial service for Tuesday will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Porterdale Baptist Church, 2 Ash Street, Porterdale, Georgia 30014. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tuesday's memory may be made to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, sjogrens.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.taragarden chapelfuneralhome.com for the Custer family.
