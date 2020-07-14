Custer.jpg

Tuesday Custer, age 58, of Brunswick, Georgia passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Tuesday was born August 14, 1961 to Anna Gibson Flournoy and Fred W. Flournoy. Tuesday is survived by son Brandon Dean Custer; and daughter-in-law Lynn Custer of Covington, GA; grandsons, Jonathon Dean Custer and Nathon Reed Custer of Covington, GA; sisters, Terry Lynn Chapman (Bill) of Shelbyville, TN, Temme Anne Donegan (Glenn) of Stockbridge, GA, Teresa Joy Brazel (Barry) of Brooks, GA and Tanya Lee Lander (David) of Brunswick, GA; and many loving nieces and nephews. Tuesday was preceded in death by her husband Larry Dean Custer; father Fred W. Flournoy and mother Anna Gibson Flournoy; brother Thomas Gerald Flournoy and brother Tyrone Henry Flournoy. A memorial service for Tuesday will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Porterdale Baptist Church, 2 Ash Street, Porterdale, Georgia 30014. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tuesday's memory may be made to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation, sjogrens.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.taragarden chapelfuneralhome.com for the Custer family.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.