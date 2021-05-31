Jackson, GA Mrs. Tressie Jane Ruth, aka Nannan, age 99, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at Westbury Medical Care. Tressie was born on Tuesday, February 7, 1922 in Reidsville, Ohio to the late Paul Kibble and the late Iva Tressie Bailey Kibble. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald Kittinger, Carl Manley Ruth; brother, John Kibble. Tressie is survived by her children, Juanita Stewart, Margie Welch, Dwight Kittinger, Carla French; grandchildren, Tony, Missy, Shelly, Andy, Kim, Roger, Brad, Erin, Katie, Danny, Dave; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Savannah, Logan, Jayci, Jackson, Henry, Lindsay, Autumn, Abigail, Kayli, Benjamin, Jamie, Eli, Karson, Harper; great-great-grandchildren, Reagan, Amelia, Georgia. Visitation for Mrs. Tressie Ruth will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Ruth family.

