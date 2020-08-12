Jackson, GA Mr. Tommie Keith "Kebo" Rogers, age 71, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday August 12, 2020.

Kebo was born on Tuesday, December 21, 1948, to the late Katherine Cook Phillips. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Diane Lewis; grandparents, Tommie Lee Cook and Evie Thaxton Cook. He was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, cooking, grilling, gardening, and watching westerns. Kebo served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

Kebo is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Jan Biles Rogers; daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and David Ledford; grandchildren, Cameran Ledford, Ethan Ledford; brothers and sister-in-laws, Jimmy "Tank" and Sandra Rogers, Roy and Leisha Rogers; sister, Kathy Garland; great aunts, Sara Ruth Kitchens, Billie Blandford, Shirley Elrod; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service for Mr. Keith "Kebo" Rogers will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham and Chaplin Derrick Keeter officiating. Friends may come by Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 to pay their respects between the hours of 10:00 A.M. until 6:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to the Jackson High School Red Regiment Marching Band, (payable to Jackson High School) 717 South Harkness Street, Jackson, GA 30233 in memory of Kebo Rogers.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Rogers family.