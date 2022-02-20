Jackson, GA Mr. Timothy Morris (Tinker) Howard, age 68, peacefully passed away Sunday night February 20, 2022 at his residence with his Family at his side. He was born Monday August 11, 1953 in Harlan, KY. He was an avid outdoorsman, when he wasn't hunting or fishing he could be found in his woodshop. He was a retired diesel mechanic.

Tinker is preceded in death by his father; Woodrow Howard and his brother; William (Bill) Howard. He is survived by his wife; Kay Howard, one son; Timothy Brett Howard, grandchildren; Emiline Kay Howard and Mason Robert Howard all of Jackson, mother & step father; Wilma & Claude Tschudy of Jonesboro, brother; Dennis (Duker) Howard of Bledsoe, KY, sister; Donna (Lou) McKinley of Jonesboro.

Memorial Services for Mr. Timothy Morris (Tinker) Howard will be held Friday February 25, 2022 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Mr. Ben Williams will officiate. Inurnment will follow the Service in the Jackson City Cemetery. You may visit with the Family beginning two hours prior to the Service.

