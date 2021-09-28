Timothy Michael Maddox

Saint Johns, FL Timothy Michael (Mike) Maddox, 63, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on September 18, 2021. He was born on June 18, 1958, in Griffin, GA to Gene and Carolyn Maddox. Mike graduated from Jackson High School in 1976 and Valdosta State College in 1980. He married Karen Burns in 1981. Mike worked in heavy duty truck sales and management for over 40 years. He had a successful career with Mack Trucks, Inc. for more than 30 years and most recently has worked as VP of Business Development for Nextran Truck Centers. Mike and Karen have always found a place of service in their local church in each place they have lived. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Karen, of 40 years; children Ashley (and Craig) Barrington, Amy (and Alan) Klein, and Keaton Maddox. Mike loved being "Poppy" to his five grandchildren. Mike is also survived by his mother, Carolyn Maddox, and sister, Sandra Nasworthy. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, David Maddox, and his father, Wilmer Eugene Maddox.

The family will hold a time of fellowship and sharing at the Rock Springs Church (in the "Branch" building) in Milner, GA, on Saturday, October 9th from 10 am - noon.

Rock Springs Church 219 Rock Springs Rd, Milner, GA 30257, Saturday, October 9, 2021, 10 am - noon. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL.