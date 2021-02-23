Jackson, GA Mr. Timothy Hugh "Tim" Barnes, age 57, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Grady Hospital with his loving family beside him. Tim was born on Saturday, January 18, 1964 in Jackson, Georgia to Taylor William "Bill" Barnes and Cherry Lou King. He had a love for hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and dirt track racing. Most of all he loved his son, Will. Tim is survived by his son, Will Barnes; mother, Cherry King; father, Bill and Linda Barnes; brother, Ed and Francie Barnes; sister, Amanda and Jeff Nix; Step-sisters and brothers, Lisa and Pat Myers, Chuck and Ruby Young, Jimmy and Heather Young, Chanda and Jody Anderson, Jeanette and Mike Riley; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Tim Barnes will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Barnes family.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy Barnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.