Jackson, GA Mr. Timothy Hugh "Tim" Barnes, age 57, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Grady Hospital with his loving family beside him. Tim was born on Saturday, January 18, 1964 in Jackson, Georgia to Taylor William "Bill" Barnes and Cherry Lou King. He had a love for hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and dirt track racing. Most of all he loved his son, Will. Tim is survived by his son, Will Barnes; mother, Cherry King; father, Bill and Linda Barnes; brother, Ed and Francie Barnes; sister, Amanda and Jeff Nix; Step-sisters and brothers, Lisa and Pat Myers, Chuck and Ruby Young, Jimmy and Heather Young, Chanda and Jody Anderson, Jeanette and Mike Riley; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Tim Barnes will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, February 28, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Barnes family.
