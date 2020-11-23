Jackson, GA Mr. Timothy Scott French, age 63 of Jackson, GA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, GA. Tim was born on Wednesday, December 19, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Keith French and the late Donna Fultz French. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Myrl French; father-in-law, Carl Ruth. Tim was a mechanic, formerly employed by Naples Acura. He also worked at Indian Springs State Park. Tim was a long-time resident of Buckingham, FL before residing in Jackson, GA. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carla Ruth French and their dog Bridgett; Shawn Overbee, whom was like his son; brother, Randy French (Becky); sister, Tammy Raby (Dean), mother-in-law, Jane Ruth; sisters-in-law, Juanita Stewart, Marie Nault; cousin, Berlie; several nieces and nephews special to him, Michelle, Tony, Missy and Kim; special friends, Bev and Karen. No formal services will be held at this time. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA is serving the French family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

