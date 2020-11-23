Jackson, GA Mr. Timothy Scott French, age 63 of Jackson, GA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, GA. Tim was born on Wednesday, December 19, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Keith French and the late Donna Fultz French. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Myrl French; father-in-law, Carl Ruth. Tim was a mechanic, formerly employed by Naples Acura. He also worked at Indian Springs State Park. Tim was a long-time resident of Buckingham, FL before residing in Jackson, GA. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carla Ruth French and their dog Bridgett; Shawn Overbee, whom was like his son; brother, Randy French (Becky); sister, Tammy Raby (Dean), mother-in-law, Jane Ruth; sisters-in-law, Juanita Stewart, Marie Nault; cousin, Berlie; several nieces and nephews special to him, Michelle, Tony, Missy and Kim; special friends, Bev and Karen. No formal services will be held at this time. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA is serving the French family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Timothy French as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.