Jackson, GA Mr. Timothy Scott French, age 63 of Jackson, GA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, GA. Tim was born on Wednesday, December 19, 1956 in Grand Rapids, MI to the late Keith French and the late Donna Fultz French. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Myrl French; father-in-law, Carl Ruth. Tim was a mechanic, formerly employed by Naples Acura. He also worked at Indian Springs State Park. Tim was a long-time resident of Buckingham, FL before residing in Jackson, GA. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Carla Ruth French and their dog Bridgett; Shawn Overbee, whom was like his son; brother, Randy French (Becky); sister, Tammy Raby (Dean), mother-in-law, Jane Ruth; sisters-in-law, Juanita Stewart, Marie Nault; cousin, Berlie; several nieces and nephews special to him, Michelle, Tony, Missy and Kim; special friends, Bev and Karen. No formal services will be held at this time. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, GA is serving the French family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- Home Depot settles data breach case with Georgia, 45 other states
- COVID-19 cases rising in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp urges vigilance for Thanksgiving
- Cobb County school teacher fights for his life, hospitalized with COVID-19
- White House coronavirus task force calls for 'significant behavior change of all Americans'
- Pennsylvania and Nevada certify election results for Biden, North Carolina for Trump
Most Popular
Articles
- Man and infant son found dead in car at Waffle House at Hwy. 36 and I-75
- Butts County Magistrate Court Report
- Dekalb County family, SWAT taunted by hackers through doorbell camera
- Jackson receives $750,000 DCA grant check for Pepperton Village project
- Former Crisp County High School baseball coach charged with sexual assault
- Governor Brian Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions to Nov. 30
- MasterBrand Cabinets opening manufacturing/distribution hub in Butts County, creating nearly 400 jobs
- Missed opportunities end Jackson's playoff hopes with 28-14 loss to Upson-Lee
- Children visit with Santa Claus at Christmas at the Ranch
- The bee population is dying. Researchers have created the first global map of the species to save them
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home makes living on the lake full time a gorgeous reality
- Least obedient dog breeds
- Most popular baby names in the 21st century
- Podcasts to Listen To: Gangland Wire and the best organized crime podcasts
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- 100 best G-rated movies to watch as a family
- PHOTOS: 2020 Jackson High School Homecoming
- PHOTOS: Southeastern Railway Museum accepts former presidential train car of FDR
- How vaccines get made and approved in the US
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.