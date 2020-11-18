Jackson, GA Mr. Thomas "Tommy" Noel Norred, age 79 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Tommy was born on Friday, September 12, 1941 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Claudas Kindred Norred and the late Rachel Iona Cochran Norred. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by brothers, Claudas Rudolph Norred, Frederick, J. Norred; sisters, Mary Madaline Stephens, Doris Marie Lingerfelt. He was a veteran of the United States Army; was a retired truck driver and diesel mechanic, employed by Covered Wagon Trucking. He loved to play guitar and sing and enjoyed fishing. Tommy is a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Jackson, Georgia. Tommy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Barbara Abner Norred; children and their spouses, Glynda and Mark Burpee, Maryanne and Chris Hamlin, Stephen Norred; daughter-in-love, Melanie Watts; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Tommy Norred will be at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Jackson with Pastor Chad Gordon and Pastor Rob Tinney officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11:00 am until the time of the service at the church. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Norred family. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

