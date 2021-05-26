Gainesville, GA Thomas Michael "Mickey" Williamson,

Age 79, died peacefully on May 25th 2021 at home in Gainesville, Georgia after a long period of declining health.

Mickey was born on May 2nd 1942 in Pepperton, Georgia to Thomas Aubrey Williamson and Nettie Rachel Pulliam Williamson. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1960 and entered the U.S. Army shortly after graduation. After serving three years in the Army he began a long career in banking and finance culminating in his retirement from Wachovia Bank.Mickey is survived by his wife of 54 years, Rilla Fay Jones Williamson, one son, Michael Scott Williamson (Trisha Leigh Tooke), one grandson, Chayton Raleigh Williamson, and one brother, Victor Tyrone Williamson (Carolyn Janell Pendergrass).

Besides spending time with his family, Mickey enjoyed buying, selling and collecting coins and his frequent poker games with friends.