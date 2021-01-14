Jackson, GA Mr. Thomas Gene "Tommy" Adams Jr., age 51, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Tommy was born on Monday, May 26, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia to Thomas Gene Adams, Sr. and Brenda Suzan Baxter Adams. He was a carpenter and a cowboy and loved horses. Tommy was a wonderful father and a legend and wild man to his family. Along with his parents, Tommy is survived by his children, Christian Ruby-Lee Adams, Megan Elizabeth Adams, and Thomas Gene Adams III (Alexis); brothers and sister-in-law, Travis & Heather Adams, Adam Adams; sister, Amanda Adams; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Tommy Adams will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Adams family.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.