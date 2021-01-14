Jackson, GA Mr. Thomas Gene "Tommy" Adams Jr., age 51, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Tommy was born on Monday, May 26, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia to Thomas Gene Adams, Sr. and Brenda Suzan Baxter Adams. He was a carpenter and a cowboy and loved horses. Tommy was a wonderful father and a legend and wild man to his family. Along with his parents, Tommy is survived by his children, Christian Ruby-Lee Adams, Megan Elizabeth Adams, and Thomas Gene Adams III (Alexis); brothers and sister-in-law, Travis & Heather Adams, Adam Adams; sister, Amanda Adams; several nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Mr. Tommy Adams will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Adams family.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.