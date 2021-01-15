Jackson, GA Mr. Thomas Gene "Tommy" Adams Jr., age 51, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Tommy "WILD MAN" Adams was born on Monday, May 26, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia to Thomas Gene Adams, Sr. and Brenda Suzan Baxter Adams. He was a carpenter, a legend, and had a passion for horses. He was a wonderful father and a loyal friend. Along with his parents, Tommy is survived by his children, Christian Ruby-Lee Adams, Megan Elizabeth Adams, and Thomas Gene Adams III (wife Alexis Adams); siblings Travis Adams (wife Heather Adams), Amanda Adams, and Adams Adams; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Tommy Adams will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Adams family.
