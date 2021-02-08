Box Springs, GA Ms. Theresa Ann Power Patrick, age 59, of Box Springs, Georgia passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Pine Point Hospice, with her family by her side. Theresa was born on Thursday, May 4, 1961 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Charles Edward Power and the late Patsy Ann McIntyre Power. She enjoyed spending time with Randy, her children, grandchildren and her family. Theresa was a die-hard Alabama football fan and enjoyed listening to old music and playing poker. Theresa is survived by her boyfriend of 23 years, Randy Singleton; daughters, Stephanie Ramsey (Chris Loveless), Amanda and Frankie Davis; grandchildren, Savannah, Brandon, Denver, Stella, Easton; sisters, Tina and Jeff Loftin, Lisa Mitchell (Page), Melinda and Kurt Pritchett; brothers, Leslie and Barbara Power, Bobo and Makisha Power; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Ms. Theresa Power Patrick will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Friends may visit the family on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

