Jackson, GA Mr. Terry Lanier Short, age 68, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his home in Jackson. Terry was born Wednesday, July 30, 1952, in Augusta, Georgia to the late Samuel Wade Short, Jr. and the late Virginia Lee Walters Short. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Stephen Short. Terry loved going to the beach and camping. He also loved music and animals. Terry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ana M. Short; sons, Brian A. Short and Robbie S. Short; sister, Sammye Torres; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. No formal services will be held at this time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Short family.
